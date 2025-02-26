Mars Once Had Oceans, ‘vacation-style’ Beaches, Study Suggests
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Subsurface data from Mars suggests the planet may have once featured oceans and beaches similar to Earth’s, according to a new study published in Proceedings of the National academy of Sciences.
An international team of scientists including researchers from Penn State University in the US and Guangzhou University in China uncovered hidden rock layers beneath Mars' surface using data from the Zhurong rover, providing strong evidence of an ancient northern ocean.
“We’re finding places on Mars that used to look like ancient beaches and ancient river deltas. We found evidence for wind, waves, no shortage of sand -- a proper vacation-style beach,” said Benjamin Cardenas, assistant professor of geology at Penn State and a co-author of the study.
When the team examined radar data, they discovered layered structures resembling Earth's beaches, known as "foreshore deposits," which form when tides and waves carry sediments into large bodies of water.
"This immediately caught our attention, as it suggests the presence of waves, indicating a dynamic interaction between air and water," said Cardenas.
Cardenas noted that comparing Martian radar data with Earth's coastal deposits revealed striking similarities, with the dip angles on Mars matching those found in coastal sediments on Earth.
He added that the discovery suggests Mars was once far wetter, supporting the theory of a vast ocean in the planet’s northern hemisphere.
The study also provides fresh insights into Mars' environmental history, indicating a long period of warm and wet conditions that could have lasted millions of years and potentially supported life.
Recent Stories
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan FMs discuss ways to strengthen trade, investment ties1 minute ago
-
Trump to sell 'gold card' US visas for $5 million1 minute ago
-
Mars once had oceans, ‘vacation-style’ beaches, study suggests1 minute ago
-
US House passes budget blueprint geared to deliver Trump's agenda1 minute ago
-
South Korea birth rate rose last year, first time in a decade1 minute ago
-
Türkiye's ambassador to Zambia meets with govt official1 minute ago
-
Cambodia expects up to 7.5 mln foreign tourists in 2025: minister1 minute ago
-
Russia says it downed 128 Ukrainian drones over its regions and Crimea1 minute ago
-
White House takes control of picking media who cover Trump11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz given a guard of honour in Tashkent21 minutes ago
-
Lakers' Doncic makes triple-double in winning reunion with Dallas21 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aerospace Connect Forum concludes with Strategic deals, key announcements21 minutes ago