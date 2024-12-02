Open Menu

Marseille Down Monaco With Late Penalty, Lyon Score Four

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Marseille down Monaco with late penalty, Lyon score four

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A Mason Greenwood penalty in the 89th minute handed Marseille a 2-1 victory over Monaco and sent them into second place in Ligue 1 on Sunday, while Alexandre Lacazette netted a hat-trick as Lyon beat rivals Nice 4-1.

Earlier, Lille passed up the opportunity to move provisionally into third place in Ligue 1 after conceding a late equaliser to bottom side Montpellier.

After leaders Paris Saint-Germain drew on Saturday, it was the chance for the second- and third-placed sides to close the gap to the top.

And it was Marseille who took that chance with their slender win leapfrogging them above Monaco into second place on goal difference, the pair are tied on 26 points -- seven behind PSG.

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi told DAZN it was his side's "best match of the season at the Velodrome".

"We played a great game, especially as Monaco are a great team. But I'm sure we can do even better," the Italian added.

Related Topics

Montpellier Nice Lille Marseille Lyon Monaco Sunday Best Top PSG Coach

Recent Stories

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

3 days ago

More Stories From World