Marseille down Monaco with late penalty, Lyon score four

(@FahadShabbir)

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A Mason Greenwood penalty in the 89th minute handed Marseille a 2-1 victory over Monaco and sent them into second place in Ligue 1 on Sunday, while Alexandre Lacazette netted a hat-trick as Lyon beat rivals Nice 4-1.

Earlier, Lille passed up the opportunity to move provisionally into third place in Ligue 1 after conceding a late equaliser to bottom side Montpellier.

After leaders Paris Saint-Germain drew on Saturday, it was the chance for the second- and third-placed sides to close the gap to the top.

And it was Marseille who took that chance with their slender win leapfrogging them above Monaco into second place on goal difference, the pair are tied on 26 points -- seven behind PSG.

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi told DAZN it was his side's "best match of the season at the Velodrome".

"We played a great game, especially as Monaco are a great team. But I'm sure we can do even better," the Italian added.