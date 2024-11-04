Open Menu

Marseille Edge Past Nantes To Rise To Second In Ligue 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Marseille edge past Nantes to rise to second in Ligue 1

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Marseille climbed into second place in Ligue 1 on Sunday as Jonathan Rowe and Mason Greenwood provided just enough spark to inspire a 2-1 win at Nantes.

Marseille overtook Monaco, who suffered a shock home loss to struggling Angers on Saturday. Both clubs are on 20 points after 10 games, six behind reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, who squeezed past Lens on Saturday.

In Nantes, the visitors made hard work of their victory against a slumping opponent. Marseille had the ball for almost 75 per cent of the match but managed only nine goal attempts, just four of them on target.

Marseille took the lead when Rowe found space on the left and swerved in a low cross that picked out Neal Maupay to poke home at the far post.

Tino Kadewere volleyed Nantes level after 38 minutes but wasted other good chances.

Greenwood won the match when he jinked into space on the edge of the penalty area and rolled a slow, low shot inside the post in the 61st minute for his seventh league goal of the season.

Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi said he was pleased his team had rebounded from last week's 3-0 home loss to PSG.

"Obviously that defeat against PSG was very tough, physically too. The players really suffered enormously from it," he said.

"I'm happy with the team and the way they reacted. We must not forget that this Marseille team was born two months ago," he added.

However, he also said: "We mustn't forget that we're second tonight, we've got 20 points from 10 games, we're the second-best attack in the league, we've got the second-highest scorer in Greenwood."

The result dropped Nantes, winless in seven matches, to 14th only staying out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Related Topics

Attack Angers Nantes Marseille Monaco Lead Sunday Post From PSG Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities

Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

1 day ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

1 day ago
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

1 day ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

1 day ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

1 day ago
 APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

1 day ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

1 day ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

1 day ago

More Stories From World