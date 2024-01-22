Open Menu

Marseille, Holders Toulouse Out Of French Cup After Shoot-outs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Marseille, holders Toulouse out of French Cup after shoot-outs

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Marseille and defending champions Toulouse were knocked out of the French Cup in the last 32 on Sunday, both falling in knife-edge penalty shoot-outs.

Marseille captain Samuel Gigot was his team's fall guy, blasting his penalty kick over the crossbar, allowing Rennes to claim a 9-8 win.

Jordan Veretout had given Marseille a 29th-minute lead, scoring from a cross by Jonathan Clauss which bounced through the Rennes defence.

Rennes should have equalised in the closing stages of the first half but skipper Benjamin Bourigeaud's penalty was saved by Pau Lopez in the Marseille goal.

Rennes were on level terms in the 53rd minute with Martin Terrier finding the net after being teed-up by Bourigeaud.

Toulouse were knocked out by third-division Rouen.

After the tie finished 3-3, Rouen came through 12-11 in the shoot-out when Toulouse defender Gabriel Suazo hit the post with his penalty before Abdeljalil Sahloune succeeded for the outsiders from Normandy.

Rouen, sixth in their division, went ahead in the 16th minute through Omar Bezzekhami but Toulouse skipper Vincent Sierro levelled just two minutes later.

Toulouse took the lead just after the half-hour mark with a superb volley by Yann Gboho.

Rouen equalised through a Valentin Sanson penalty in the dying moments of the first half and then went ahead 3-2 after 64 minutes with a header by Sofyane Bouzamoucha.

Toulouse, however, sent the tie into the shootout in the second minute of stoppage time with a goal from Rasmus Nicolaisen.

Related Topics

Rouen Rennes Toulouse Marseille Lead Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

17 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

24 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

1 day ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

2 days ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 days ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

2 days ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

2 days ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

2 days ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 days ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

2 days ago

More Stories From World