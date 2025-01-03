Marseille Look To Cut The Gap In Title Rivals' Absence
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Roberto De Zerbi's second-placed Marseille can cut the gap to Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain when they take on Le Havre on Sunday, with the champions and third-placed Monaco occupied by the Champions Trophy in Qatar.
Marseille trail PSG by 10 points as the French league returns from its winter break, and are level on 30 points with Monaco.
But the south coast side have played one less match than both of their title rivals and can move outright into second place with the visit of lowly Le Havre this weekend.
De Zerbi's side dropped points with a 1-1 draw against Lille in their last league outing, which ended a run of three consecutive wins as they hauled themselves back into title contention after their promising start to life under the Italian tailed off in the autumn.
"To be a good team, you have to be able to overcome difficulties," Marseille coach De Zerbi said after his team beat Saint-Etienne 4-0 in the cup on December 22.
Key stats
2.92 - The average number of goals per match in Ligue 1 in 2024 was the highest over the period of a Calendar year since 1979, as per Opta statisticians.
0 - PSG are undefeated in the league going into the second half of the season.
11 - Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David is the top scorer in the league with 11 goals.
Fixtures (times GMT)
Friday
Saturday
Saint-Etienne v Reims (1600), Lille v Nantes (1800), Lyon v Montpellier (2000)
Sunday
Angers v Brest, Lens v Toulouse, Strasbourg v Auxerre (all 1400), Marseille v Le Havre (1945)
Recent Stories
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
South Korea begins lifting Jeju Air wreckage after fatal crash21 seconds ago
-
Suspect in Vegas Tesla blast shot himself in head before explosion: officials28 seconds ago
-
Marseille look to cut the gap in title rivals' absence32 seconds ago
-
South Korean investigators abandon arrest of President Yoon37 seconds ago
-
Mixed day for global stocks as dollar pushes higher21 minutes ago
-
Germany wants to help Syria become 'functioning state'40 minutes ago
-
Thunder stretch NBA win streak to 13 as Celtics edge T-Wolves41 minutes ago
-
Ranieri bids for Rome derby supremacy50 minutes ago
-
South Korea begins lifting Jeju Air wreckage after fatal crash1 hour ago
-
Thunder stretch NBA win streak to 13 as Celtics edge T-Wolves1 hour ago
-
Top US Republican fights for future in cliffhanger vote2 hours ago
-
South Korea begins lifting Jeju Air wreckage after fatal crash3 hours ago