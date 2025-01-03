Marseille look to cut the gap in title rivals' absence

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Roberto De Zerbi's second-placed Marseille can cut the gap to Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain when they take on Le Havre on Sunday, with the champions and third-placed Monaco occupied by the Champions Trophy in Qatar.

Marseille trail PSG by 10 points as the French league returns from its winter break, and are level on 30 points with Monaco.

But the south coast side have played one less match than both of their title rivals and can move outright into second place with the visit of lowly Le Havre this weekend.

De Zerbi's side dropped points with a 1-1 draw against Lille in their last league outing, which ended a run of three consecutive wins as they hauled themselves back into title contention after their promising start to life under the Italian tailed off in the autumn.

"To be a good team, you have to be able to overcome difficulties," Marseille coach De Zerbi said after his team beat Saint-Etienne 4-0 in the cup on December 22.

Key stats

2.92 - The average number of goals per match in Ligue 1 in 2024 was the highest over the period of a Calendar year since 1979, as per Opta statisticians.

0 - PSG are undefeated in the league going into the second half of the season.

11 - Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David is the top scorer in the league with 11 goals.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Nice v Rennes (2000)

Saturday

Saint-Etienne v Reims (1600), Lille v Nantes (1800), Lyon v Montpellier (2000)

Sunday

Angers v Brest, Lens v Toulouse, Strasbourg v Auxerre (all 1400), Marseille v Le Havre (1945)