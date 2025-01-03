Open Menu

Marseille Look To Cut The Gap In Title Rivals' Absence

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Marseille look to cut the gap in title rivals' absence

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Roberto De Zerbi's second-placed Marseille can cut the gap to Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain when they take on Le Havre on Sunday, with the champions and third-placed Monaco occupied by the Champions Trophy in Qatar.

Marseille trail PSG by 10 points as the French league returns from its winter break, and are level on 30 points with Monaco.

But the south coast side have played one less match than both of their title rivals and can move outright into second place with the visit of lowly Le Havre this weekend.

De Zerbi's side dropped points with a 1-1 draw against Lille in their last league outing, which ended a run of three consecutive wins as they hauled themselves back into title contention after their promising start to life under the Italian tailed off in the autumn.

"To be a good team, you have to be able to overcome difficulties," Marseille coach De Zerbi said after his team beat Saint-Etienne 4-0 in the cup on December 22.

Key stats

2.92 - The average number of goals per match in Ligue 1 in 2024 was the highest over the period of a Calendar year since 1979, as per Opta statisticians.

0 - PSG are undefeated in the league going into the second half of the season.

11 - Lille's Canadian striker Jonathan David is the top scorer in the league with 11 goals.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Nice v Rennes (2000)

Saturday

Saint-Etienne v Reims (1600), Lille v Nantes (1800), Lyon v Montpellier (2000)

Sunday

Angers v Brest, Lens v Toulouse, Strasbourg v Auxerre (all 1400), Marseille v Le Havre (1945)

Related Topics

Visit Qatar Brest Angers Saint-Etienne Nantes Montpellier Auxerre Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Le Havre Lyon Monaco David Cuban Peso December Sunday All From Top PSG Coach

Recent Stories

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

6 minutes ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

35 minutes ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

1 hour ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

1 hour ago
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

2 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

2 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

2 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World