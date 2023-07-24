Open Menu

Marseille Police Walk Out In Mass Protest Over Officer's Detention - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Marseille Police Walk Out in Mass Protest Over Officer's Detention - Reports

Hundreds of French police officers in Marseille walked out in protest against their colleague's detention on suspicion of racially motivated violence during the recent wave of riots, media reported Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Hundreds of French police officers in Marseille walked out in protest against their colleague's detention on suspicion of racially motivated violence during the recent wave of riots, media reported Monday.

Around 659 law enforcement officers have not showed up for work, including some 300 who have called in sick since the officer's detention on Thursday, La Provence daily reported.

The member of the elite BAC police squad was placed in custody for reportedly beating a man of North African origin in early July, while three of his colleagues are under house arrest.

National police chief Frederic Veaux said in an interview with Le Parisien over the weekend that a police officer should not be held in prison even if they commit "serious mistakes" in the line of duty.

"I can't sleep knowing that he is in prison... But justice never gives in to media or street pressure, it deals with cases. Once the emotion and the anger has passed, it is necessary to find technical and legal means so that this police officer regains freedom," he said.

A wave of violent protests swept France following the fatal police shooting of a teenager of North African descent on the outskirts of Paris on June 27. The shooting reignited national debate about racial bias in the French police force.

Related Topics

Protest Riots Police France Marseille Paris Man June July Media

Recent Stories

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

12 minutes ago
 NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female stu ..

NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female students scandal

12 minutes ago
 WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken ..

WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken areas of Balochistan

12 minutes ago
 Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party ..

Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party's Nominee in 2024 US Presiden ..

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute owne ..

Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute ownership certificates among the f ..

12 minutes ago
 Two suspects held in injured condition after encou ..

Two suspects held in injured condition after encounter

22 minutes ago
Police security on 6th Muharram

Police security on 6th Muharram

22 minutes ago
 Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financ ..

Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financial sector with 400 job openin ..

31 minutes ago
 UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalatio ..

UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalation After Drone Attack on Moscow

22 minutes ago
 Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks ..

Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks With Turks, Saudis on Ukrainia ..

22 minutes ago
 Man injured in blast in Quetta

Man injured in blast in Quetta

30 minutes ago
 Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in ..

Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in NA

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World