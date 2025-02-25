Marseille president Longoria says 'no corruption' in Ligue 1 after outburst

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Marseille president Pablo Longoria said on Monday he regretted his outburst in which he claimed his club were the victims of "corruption" following a 3-0 Ligue 1 loss to Auxerre.

Spaniard Longoria launched into a tirade after Saturday's match at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps, shouting "this is real corruption" in response to what he and other Marseille officials felt was unfair treatment by the referee towards their team.

"It wasn't appropriate and that word, yes, I regret it," a contrite Longoria told AFP in an interview.

"Everyone explained to me what it (corruption) meant in French, because in Spanish it has a broader meaning. Mind you, that doesn't justify anything. But I've never in my life thought of anything like money exchanges or financial transactions, never.

"I'd like to say that there's no corruption in French football. But that there are things that aren't clear and that need to be improved, for everyone, yes."

Marseille, second in Ligue 1, were already trailing 1-0 in Burgundy when they had a penalty claim dismissed by referee Jeremy Stinat just before half-time.

The visitors then had Canadian defender Derek Cornelius sent off for a second yellow card shortly after the hour mark, before conceding two further goals late on to slump to a disappointing defeat.

It was not just Longoria, with Fabrizio Ravanelli, the Italian former Marseille striker now working in an advisory role for the club, labelling the decisions "scandalous".

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo hit back at the comments made by Longoria and Ravanelli, saying "to question the integrity of our officials is defamatory, unacceptable and reprehensible."

Broadcaster DAZN reported on Sunday Stinat had been the victim of "an intrusion into his home" and his cars had been vandalised.

Marseille were already unhappy at Stinat's appointment as the referee had been the fourth official in their French Cup defeat by Lille last month, after which their sporting director Medhi Benatia was handed a three-month suspension for incidents on the touchline.

Longoria, 38, now faces likely punishment as well.

He has been summoned to appear before the French league's disciplinary committee on Wednesday, AFP learned from multiple sources closer to the matter.

"I have to take responsibility for what I've done," said Longoria.

"I'm always very self-critical and I can't accept that kind of image. A president can't behave like that. Nothing justifies it and I'm not happy with myself," he added.

"Even if nothing justifies it, you have to understand how this anger arises. My first responsibility is to defend my club. There have been many refereeing decisions this season in which I feel OM have been put at a disadvantage."