Marseille Return To Form With Montpellier Thrashing

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 03:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Marseille got back to winning ways in style with a 5-0 thumping of Montpellier on Sunday to move within three points of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

A fast start to the season had raised hopes of Marseille challenging for a first title since 2010 under Roberto De Zerbi before they dropped off with a defeat by Strasbourg and draw with Angers.

But OM were at their best at bottom club Montpellier, cutting the gap to PSG and Monaco who are separated by goal difference at the top of the table.

Marseille will have the chance to draw level on points with PSG when they host their rivals next Sunday.

"We know who we are, what our path is and what we still need to improve to reach their (PSG's) level. But we will prepare to win, like in every match," said De Zerbi, who took over at the Stade Velodrome in the close season after leaving Premier League club Brighton.

The visitors got off to a flying start in Montpellier, as Elye Wahi nodded home Jonathan Rowe's header across goal in the first minute.

Amine Harit added a second in the 36th minute, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg effectively wrapped up the points before half-time.

Mason Greenwood collected Wahi's through ball and drove forward before picking out the bottom corner to score his first goal since August.

Luis Henrique completed the scoring with 17 minutes left after Montpellier youngster Stefan Dzodic had been sent off.

Montpellier sacked coach Michel Der Zakarian just a few minutes after the final whistle, with the team only on four points after eight matches.

"He is no longer the coach of the first team. Given the performance and the attitudes of this evening, I felt obliged to intervene," said club president Laurent Nicollin.

Earlier Sunday, Lyon notched a third straight win with a 4-0 thrashing of Le Havre.

Reims missed a chance to climb into the top four as they lost 2-1 at Auxerre.

