Marseille Stun Lyon With 95th-minute Winner After Early Red Card
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Marseille came from behind to beat Lyon 3-2 away from home after being reduced to 10 men early in the match on Sunday courtesy of a 95th-minute winner by Jonathan Rowe.
The result sent Roberto De Zerbi's resurgent side second in Ligue 1, level on 13 points with Paris Saint-Germain but with an inferior goal difference.
Ex-Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car opened the scoring for Lyon in a chaotic 'Olympico' derby, marked by late goals and an early red card.
Pol Lirola levelled for Marseille, before Ulisses Garcia sent them ahead with under 10 minutes remaining.
Rayan Cherki looked to have claimed a point for Lyon in the third minute of added time only for Rowe to piledrive a winner for Marseille from the edge of the box two minutes later.
The match lived up to its feisty billing as one of France's most intense rivalries with Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi picking up a yellow card inside 30 seconds for a heavy challenge on Corentin Tolisso.
The Marseille captain then got his marching orders inside five minutes for a second bookable offence when he hauled down Alexandre Lacazette.
"He made a mistake and he knows it," said De Zerbi. "But we dedicate this victory to him and he remains our captain.
"In this squad, when someone is in difficulty, we don't abandon him.
"
A man to the good, Lyon dominated but failed to translate this onto the scoresheet.
First-half controversy then continued when deep in added time, Lyon were awarded a penalty for handball after a lengthy VAR review.
Lacazette's effort from 12 yards was repelled by Geronimo Rulli and the Lyon captain, under intense pressure from the following-in defence, could only blaze the rebound well over the crossbar.
Caleta-Car powered in a 53-minute header following excellent work by Clinton Mata to win the ball and put in a pinpoint cross on the right flank.
But Marseille, despite having subbed off attackers Amine Harit and Elye Wahi, hit back through substitute defender Lirola in the 69th minute when he calmly lifted a one-on-one finish over Lucas Perri.
The shock turnaround continued in the 82nd minute when another replacement defender in Garcia strode onto Lirola's cross and bounced a first-time finish over the goalkeeper and into the far corner.
The drama was not finished, however, as Cherki bundled in a cross at the near post to seemingly ensure Pierre Sage's side would share the spoils.
Rowe then stole the show for Marseille as he drove forward from the left wing, beat two defenders and thrashed the ball across Perri and inside the far post.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
Six dead after floods in central Japan: media5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges developing countries to push for implementation of pledges in Pact for Future5 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated6 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table6 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Queen City Championship scores6 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated6 hours ago
-
Zelensky arrives in US to explain war plan to Biden6 hours ago
-
Stones salvages point for Man City against 10-man Arsenal6 hours ago
-
New leftist president vows to 'rewrite Sri Lankan history'6 hours ago
-
Building collapse near Naples kills two kids, woman6 hours ago
-
Scholz's party beats far-right AfD in east German state vote7 hours ago
-
Zelensky heads to US to explain war plan to Biden7 hours ago