Marshall Islands Declare National Climate Crisis, Urge Global Community To Decarbonize

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

The parliament of the Marshall Islands has announced an official climate emergency, calling on other countries to intensify their efforts to decrease carbon emissions to fight climate change the country's president, Hilda C. Heine said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The parliament of the Marshall Islands has announced an official climate emergency, calling on other countries to intensify their efforts to decrease carbon emissions to fight climate change the country's president, Hilda C. Heine said on Friday.

"Our parliament has officially declared a national climate crisis. As one of only four low-lying coral atoll nations in the world, the failure of the international community to adequately respond to the global climate crisis of its own making holds particularly grave consequences," Heine tweeted.

The official resolution claims that the Marshall Islands could potentially lose their entire land mass unless the international community takes additional measures in countering alleged climate crisis.

"Whereas, the Republic of the Marshall Islands is calling for the international community to consider additional ways to respond to and support the extreme vulnerability and special circumstances faced by the low-lying coral atoll nations of the world, and for other governments to urgently respond to the recent call by the UN Secretary-General to submit updated NDC's and 2050 decarbonization strategies in line with the spirit of the Paris Agreement and consistent with keeping temperature increase within 1,5C," the resolution states.

Speaking at the UN Climate Action Summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlined his goal for the world to reach zero carbon emissions by the year 2050, which will presumably keep the global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

The Paris Climate Agreement, seen as a major international deal on climate, was adopted in in 2015. The agreement, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017, the United States announced its withdrawal from the agreement.

