Marshall Islands Records First COVID-19 Cases

Thu 29th October 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Marshall Islands authorities have recorded two cases of the coronavirus infection in the country at the US military base on Kwajalein Atoll, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Office of the Chief Secretary said.

"The Marshall Islands first border cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified on the military base on Kwajalein Atoll," a press release published on Facebook on Wednesday said.

The statement that the two infected individuals arrived from Honolulu on October 27 on the same flight, their tests for coronavirus were positive while both people remained in a mandatory quarantine.

The Marshall Islands authorities said there was no internal transmission of the coronavirus and there was no need to impose new restrictions.

Up until this incident, the Republic of the Marshall Islands had been one of the few nations in the world where no cases of COVID-19 were recorded. Only a few island states such as Samoa, Tonga and Nauru are free of coronavirus so far.

