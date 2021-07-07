Martial law was declared on the territory of Haiti after the death of President Jovenel Moise, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Martial law was declared on the territory of Haiti after the death of President Jovenel Moise, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.

The Haitian president was fatally wounded in an attack on his residence on Wednesday night.

"Following an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, we decided to declare a martial law throughout the country," Joseph said.