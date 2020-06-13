BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The martial law regime has been declared in Beijing's Fengtai District after a new cluster of COVID-19 was discovered in the largest food market of Xinfadi, a local official said on Saturday.

"The martial law regime has been imposed in the Fengtai District, a response center has been established," the official said at a press conference.

On Thursday, Beijing reported a new COVID-19 case for the first time in almost two months. A 52-year-old man, who did not leave the Chinese capital, contracted the virus locally. The next day, authorities reported two more cases in Beijing.

Soon after their diagnosis, the city authorities launched an epidemiological investigation and checks. Later, the Beijing news newspaper reported that COVID-19 was found in samples taken from a cutting board for imported salmon in the Xinfadi market.