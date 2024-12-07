Martial Law To Miracle Survival: South Korea's President Yoon
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has staggered from scandal to crisis but he surprised everyone this week by declaring martial law -- only then to survive an impeachment vote.
The plunge back to South Korea's dark days of military rule only lasted a few hours, and after a night of protests and high drama Yoon was forced into a U-turn in the early hours of Wednesday.
But polls show a huge majority of citizens want him out and lawmakers voted Saturday on an impeachment motion brought by the opposition, who control parliament.
But even though only eight of them needed to support the motion for it to pass, all but three MPs from Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) boycotted the vote and it failed.
This is despite the PPP's leader Han Dong-hoon -- allegedly on an arrest list the night of the martial law declaration -- saying Yoon's resignation was "inevitable".
On Saturday before the vote, Yoon spoke publicly for the first time in days, apologising for the "anxiety and inconvenience" he caused, but stopping short of throwing in the towel.
Instead the 63-year-old said he would "entrust the party with measures to stabilise the political situation, including my term in office".
