Martin Takes Big Step Towards MotoGP Title As Bagnaia Crashes
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Sepang, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Jorge Martin took a major step towards his first MotoGP world title as he won the sprint race in Malaysia on Saturday and rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out.
Spain's Martin extended his championship lead to 29 points from 17, with just the grand prix on Sunday at Sepang and one more race weekend to go.
It was a huge disappointment for Italian two-time reigning champion Bagnaia, who started on pole but crashed out early on his Ducati to gift a big advantage to Martin.
Pramac Ducati's Martin romped home from there, nearly a second ahead of six-time world champion Marc Marquez, and can seal the title on Sunday.
"An amazing weekend so far," said the 26-year-old Martin, who came second in the title race behind his rival last year.
"As soon as I saw Pecco (Bagnaia) crash I just controlled the gap. Marc was catching so I had to be really, really precise and focused.
"It was crucial not to make a mistake today and tomorrow will be similar, so head down."
Light rain fell at a sweltering Sepang five minutes before the start of the 10-lap sprint, adding to the tension on the grid.
Bagnaia started on pole with Martin alongside him on the front row, only for the Spaniard to immediately seize the lead at the first corner.
With eight laps to go and pushing hard, Bagnaia lost control of his Ducati at turn nine and crashed out. He was unhurt but had his head in his hands.
Bagnaia had dominated Friday's practice and clocked a track record to grab pole for the sprint and the grand prix on Sunday, when a maximum 25 points are up for grabs for the winner.
The title tussle is a straight shootout between Martin and Bagnaia.
Bagnaia won the grand prix at a wet Buriram in Thailand last week, ahead of Martin, to shave his rival's lead and keep the championship alive.
The season finale had been scheduled for Valencia in a fortnight but it was cancelled Friday after deadly flooding in that part of Spain.
Organisers are rushing to find a replacement venue.
A minute's silence was held in Sepang before the sprint race to remember the more than 200 dead.
"Right now all my prayers are for Valencia and people at home," said the victorious Martin.
