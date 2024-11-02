Martin Takes Big Step Towards MotoGP Title As Bagnaia Crashes
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Sepang, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Jorge Martin took a major step towards his first MotoGP world title as he won the sprint race in Malaysia on Saturday and rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out.
Spain's Martin extended his championship lead to 29 points from 17, with just the grand prix on Sunday at Sepang and one more race weekend to go.
It was a bitter blow for Italian two-time reigning champion Bagnaia, who started on pole but came off his Ducati early on to gift a big advantage to Martin.
Pramac Ducati's Martin romped home nearly a second ahead of six-time world champion Marc Marquez and can seal the title on Sunday if he earns nine more points than Bagnaia.
"I think last year I wasn't ready to win," said the 26-year-old Martin, who came second in the title race behind his rival last year.
"This season I am more mature. It is a privilege to be here at this point with this advantage, but nothing is over till it's over."
Light rain fell at a sweltering Sepang five minutes before the start of the 10-lap sprint, adding to the tension on the grid.
Bagnaia started on pole with Martin alongside him on the front row, only for the Spaniard to seize the lead at the first corner.
With eight laps to go and pushing hard, Bagnaia lost control of his Ducati at turn nine and slid out.
He was unhurt but had his head in his hands.
"I entered the corner a bit slower but I touched the back on the apex of the corner and I lost the front," said the 27-year-old.
"It's something that can happen, but all the risk I was taking to fight back with Jorge wasn't over the limit."
Bagnaia dominated Friday's practice and clocked a track record to grab pole for the sprint and the grand prix on Sunday, when 25 points are up for grabs for the winner.
"I think Pecco will risk a lot tomorrow to win," Martin said of the Italian.
"So to beat him in these conditions is really tough.
"He has nothing to lose now. It's all or nothing."
The season finale had been scheduled for Valencia in a fortnight but it was cancelled Friday after deadly flooding in that part of Spain.
Organisers are rushing to find a replacement venue.
A minute's silence was held in Sepang before the sprint race to remember the more than 200 dead.
"Right now all my prayers are for Valencia and people at home," said Martin.
Recent Stories
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
More Stories From World
-
Talks on halting nature loss enter extra time in Colombia4 minutes ago
-
Spain braces for more flood deaths, steps up aid4 minutes ago
-
Kiwi spinner Ajaz takes five wickets but India ahead in third Test24 minutes ago
-
Trump, Harris clash over rhetoric as they battle for swing state votes34 minutes ago
-
Trump says vaccine skeptic RFK Jr will have 'big role' in health care if he wins34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Week’s cultural celebration: Zebi Dhol Master’s electrifying performance enchants Pakis ..44 minutes ago
-
Japan urges 200,000 people to evacuate due to heavy rain1 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges UN's top rights body to address problems facing people in 'UN-recognized disputed ter ..1 hour ago
-
Ukrainians anxious over war aid if Trump wins US election1 hour ago
-
Hezbollah says launched rockets at intelligence base near Tel Aviv1 hour ago
-
Martin closes on MotoGP world title as Bagnaia crashes out1 hour ago
-
Martin takes big step towards MotoGP title as Bagnaia crashes1 hour ago