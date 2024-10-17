Martin Targets Mistake-free Australia MotoGP As Bagnaia Lurks
Phillip Island, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Championship leader Jorge Martin said Thursday a mistake-free weekend at the Australian MotoGP was his priority as he looks to fend off rival Francesco Bagnaia.
The Spanish Pramac star Martin, who is chasing his first world title, went into the race in Japan a fortnight ago with a 21-point cushion over the Italian.
But defending world champion Bagnaia won the sprint and the grand prix on his Ducati to narrow the gap to just 10 points and keep the championship on a knife-edge with four race weekends left.
"It will be a really challenging weekend," said Martin, who came second in the Japan MotoGP after starting from 11th, and finished fourth in the sprint.
"The most important thing for me is to arrive at Valencia (season-ending race) with options.
"There are three races before that... if you make a mistake it will be a disaster. So I am going to try to be focused and be competitive.
"
Anything can happen at the waterfront Phillip Island circuit, where riders are at the whim of often unpredictable weather on a demanding track.
A new surface this year could further complicate matters, making tyre choice crucial.
Last year the grand prix was held a day early due to forecast gale-force winds with the 13-lap sprint race pushed back to the Sunday.
The sprint was ultimately called off an hour before it was due to start with the track soaked and wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres (50 miles) per hour.
Bleak conditions are again forecast.
"Tomorrow looks like rain, Saturday looks windy and Sunday looks okay, but cold," said Bagnaia, who was pipped on the final lap last year by France's Johann Zarco.
"Like always, Phillip Island is complicated to understand."
Neither Bagnaia nor Martin have won before in Australia.
