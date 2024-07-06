Martin Wins German MotoGP Sprint Race To Stem Bagnia Run
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Sachsenring, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Series leader Jorge Martin won the German MotoGP sprint race on Saturday to extend his lead in the championship and end a run of five successive victories by main rival Francesco Bagnaia.
Martin, who earlier took pole, slipped to third on the first of the 15 laps but soon regained the lead and the Spanish Ducati Pramac rider was untroubled from then on to repeat his win from last year.
Portugal's Miguel Oliveira finished second and Bagnaia -- who had won the previous two sprints and three MotoGPs -- third.
Martin, who moves to Aprilia next year, wore a beaming smile, as he got off his bike, something which has been rare over the past few weeks.
"That was an amazing race for sure," said Martin, who did the double last year.
"It was very difficult as one knows it is really strange here.
"We had to manage the wind as well.
"However, I was confident today even if we were so close at times.
"I am really really happy and hopefully tomorrow we can win again."
Martin now leads double world champion Bagnaia by 15 points going into Sunday's main event.
Recent Stories
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
More Stories From World
-
Turkey take on Dutch in politically charged Euros quarter-final, England face Swiss1 minute ago
-
New UK PM Starmer 'restless for change' after huge election win42 minutes ago
-
France braces for crunch election as overseas territories kick off vote51 minutes ago
-
Calling for better ties with West, Iran reformist wins presidency51 minutes ago
-
Wimbledon day 6 results1 hour ago
-
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory1 hour ago
-
Russian wrestlers reject Olympics invitation1 hour ago
-
New UK PM 'not prepared' to continue with Rwanda migrant deportation plan1 hour ago
-
Schmidt reign off to winning start as Australia beat Wales 25-161 hour ago
-
Schmidt reign off to winning start as Australia beat Wales 25-161 hour ago
-
Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win2 hours ago
-
Starmer begins UK 'rebuild' after landslide election win2 hours ago