Martin Wins German MotoGP Sprint Race To Stem Bagnia Run

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Sachsenring, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Series leader Jorge Martin won the German MotoGP sprint race on Saturday to extend his lead in the championship and end a run of five successive victories by main rival Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin, who earlier took pole, slipped to third on the first of the 15 laps but soon regained the lead and the Spanish Ducati Pramac rider was untroubled from then on to repeat his win from last year.

Portugal's Miguel Oliveira finished second and Bagnaia -- who had won the previous two sprints and three MotoGPs -- third.

Martin, who moves to Aprilia next year, wore a beaming smile, as he got off his bike, something which has been rare over the past few weeks.

"That was an amazing race for sure," said Martin, who did the double last year.

"It was very difficult as one knows it is really strange here.

"We had to manage the wind as well.

"However, I was confident today even if we were so close at times.

"I am really really happy and hopefully tomorrow we can win again."

Martin now leads double world champion Bagnaia by 15 points going into Sunday's main event.

