Martin Wins Indonesia MotoGP Sprint To Take Championship Lead

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Spaniard Jorge Martin won Saturday's sprint race at the Indonesia MotoGP to overtake rival Francesco Bagnaia at the top of the championship standings and turn the title race on its head.

Pramac rider Martin is now seven points clear of reigning world champion Bagnaia after claiming his fourth straight sprint race victory in hot and humid conditions.

Luca Marini, who claimed pole position in qualifying, took second place, with Marco Bezzecchi completing the podium a week after surgery for a broken collarbone.

Martin, 25, will look to capitalise on his new lead at Sunday's main event after Bagnaia finished eighth, up from 13th after struggling earlier in the day to finish outside the second round of qualifying for the first time this season.

"I feel super. Starting from sixth maybe was not the best, but at least I was able to overtake," Martin told reporters.

"Winning was tough... but yeah finally leading the championship at this point feels great. It's a dream."

Martin finished more than a second ahead of the Italian Marini, who earlier set a record lap at the Mandalika circuit on the resort island of Lombok.

He said he hoped he could "finish the weekend in the same way" at Sunday's main event, where he will again start on the second row with Bagnaia back in the middle of the pack.

It is the first time Martin has led the MotoGP championship in his career.

