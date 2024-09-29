Open Menu

Martin Wins Indonesia MotoGP To Extend Title Lead Over Bagnaia

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Lombok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Jorge Martin won the Indonesia MotoGP on Sunday to extend his championship lead, while closest rival Francesco Bagnaia limited the damage by claiming the final podium place.

The Pramac rider finished ahead of fellow Spaniard Pedro Acosta in second and defending champion Bagnaia in third.

The win leaves the Pramac rider 21 points ahead of Bagnaia in what has become a two-horse race with five rounds left.

The Spaniard controlled the race from pole position in sweltering conditions at the Mandalika track on Lombok island, where outside title rivals Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez crashed out.

Victory means the 26-year-old put a tumble in Saturday's sprint behind him, cancelling out the gains his Italian Ducati rival made after securing victory in that race.

In front of a crowd of 60,000 in motorbike-mad Indonesia, there was an intense all-Italian battle for the final podium place between Bagnaia, Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli and Marcho Bezzecchi.

But Bagnaia, who won at Mandalika last year, nabbed it after his teammate Bastianini crashed out with six laps remaining and he overtook Morbidelli.

Marquez's fleeting title chances potentially went up in flames after he drove off the track with fire flickering from his bike.

Aleix Espargaro, Alex Marquez, Jack Miller and Luca Marini all retired after a pile-up on the first lap. Fabio Di Giannantonio and Joan Mir also crashed out.

