Open Menu

Martin Wins Indonesia MotoGP To Extend Title Lead Over Bagnaia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Bagnaia

Lombok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Jorge Martin won a crash-filled Indonesia MotoGP on Sunday to extend his championship lead, while closest rival Francesco Bagnaia limited the damage by claiming the final podium place.

The win leaves the Pramac rider 21 points ahead of his Italian Ducati rival, who finished third behind Spaniard Pedro Acosta in sweltering conditions at the Mandalika track on Lombok island.

In front of a crowd of 60,000 in motorbike-mad Indonesia, the 26-year-old put his tumble in Saturday's sprint behind him, cancelling out the gains his title rival Bagnaia made after securing victory in that race.

"Thank you Indonesia. I am very happy. This is not just a victory. After what happened last season, after yesterday's crash, to perform this way was quite difficult," Martin said.

"I trust in myself but I thought I would crash at every corner. There was a lot of pressure from Pedro so I am really happy."

There was an intense all-Italian battle for the final podium place between Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli and Marcho Bezzecchi.

But Bagnaia, who won at Mandalika last year, nabbed it after his teammate Bastianini crashed with six laps remaining and he overtook Morbidelli.

"A very, very tough race. I struggled a lot at the start. It's the fifth start in a row that we struggle. We have to improve that area," Bagnaia told reporters.

"As soon as I was back at the front I was able to push, but it was too late."

Related Topics

Lead Indonesia Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

17 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

18 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

18 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

18 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

18 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

18 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

22 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World