Martin Wins Indonesia MotoGP To Extend Title Lead Over Bagnaia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Lombok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Jorge Martin won a crash-filled Indonesia MotoGP on Sunday to extend his championship lead, while closest rival Francesco Bagnaia limited the damage by claiming the final podium place.
The win leaves the Pramac rider 21 points ahead of his Italian Ducati rival, who finished third behind Spaniard Pedro Acosta in sweltering conditions at the Mandalika track on Lombok island.
In front of a crowd of 60,000 in motorbike-mad Indonesia, the 26-year-old put his tumble in Saturday's sprint behind him, cancelling out the gains his title rival Bagnaia made after securing victory in that race.
"Thank you Indonesia. I am very happy. This is not just a victory. After what happened last season, after yesterday's crash, to perform this way was quite difficult," Martin said.
"I trust in myself but I thought I would crash at every corner. There was a lot of pressure from Pedro so I am really happy."
There was an intense all-Italian battle for the final podium place between Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Franco Morbidelli and Marcho Bezzecchi.
But Bagnaia, who won at Mandalika last year, nabbed it after his teammate Bastianini crashed with six laps remaining and he overtook Morbidelli.
"A very, very tough race. I struggled a lot at the start. It's the fifth start in a row that we struggle. We have to improve that area," Bagnaia told reporters.
"As soon as I was back at the front I was able to push, but it was too late."
