Open Menu

Martin Wins Qatar MotoGP Sprint To Trim Bagnaia's Lead

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Martin wins Qatar MotoGP sprint to trim Bagnaia's lead

Lusail, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Jorge Martin barged past title rival Francesco Bagnaia early on in the MotoGP sprint at Lusail on Saturday, before he swept on to win the race.

Bagnaia finished fifth, allowing the Spaniard to cut the gap in the standings to seven points with Sunday's race and the season-ending sprint and race in Valencia to come.

"I was thinking I had the potential to win but in a race you never know," said Martin. "Tomorrow is the big day. Hopefully, we can record more points."

Spaniard Martin of Ducati satellite team VR46 was followed home by Italians Fabio Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini.

Alex Marquez was fourth, as Ducatis occupied the top five places.

Bagnaia, the reigning champion, and Martin started on the second row. They bumped at the first corner, but the Italian held off Martin, who then lost ground.

"I went wide and found myself behind Pecco and Marc Marquez," said Martin after the race.

"I had to work my way past them."

On the second lap, Martin overtook Honda's Marquez before attacking Bagnaia on the inside on the next lap, touching knees as he passed.

As the Spaniard roared away, Bagnaia lost momentum and was also passed by Di Giannantonio.

Martin chased down Alex Marquez and Marini with Di Giannantonio, who had made a slow start from the front row, in pursuit.

Bagnaia was never able to close the gap, eventually finishing 3.957 seconds behind the winner.

The result ensured that the title cannot be decided in Sunday's main race.

"The best sprint I did so far this year," said Martin. "To recover after a difficult first lap to overtake Pecco was a nice race."

Marco Bezzecchi finished 13th, and out of the points, but remained third in the standings although he is now 94 points behind Bagnaia.

Related Topics

Honda Nice Valencia Sunday From Best Top Race

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

6 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

7 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

8 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

9 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

9 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

10 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

12 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From World