Martinez and Thuram star as Inter go four points clear at Lazio

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram shot Inter Milan four points clear at the top of Serie A with a goal each in Sunday's 2-0 win at Lazio which continued their thrilling strike partnership.

Inter's dynamic attacking duo made sure their team took full advantage of closest rivals Juventus only drawing at Genoa on Friday to put daylight between Simone Inzaghi's side and the rest of the chasing pack.

The pair have scored 22 Serie A goals between them this term for Inter, who are gunning to beat local rivals AC Milan -- nine points back after beating Monza 3-0 -- to 20 league titles.

Inzaghi has never won the Scudetto as a coach but his team have been by far and away Italy's best over the 16 matches played so far and continued their charge at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Martinez sent Inter on their way five minutes before the break by netting his 17th goal of a remarkable season to date, pouncing on a dreadful Adam Marusic backpass before skipping around Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel and prodding home.

Lazio came out strong after the restart, Nicolo Rovella being denied by Yann Sommer after bursting into the box unopposed, but Thuram doubled the away side's lead in the 66th minute.

The France forward rolled home his eighth club goal of the season after being put through by Nicolo Barella.

That strike ended Lazio's resistance and left Maurizio Sarri's side 11th following a first home defeat since August, with Manuel Lazzari's late red card for dissent the icing on a bitter cake.

Milan strolled to victory at the San Siro in large part thanks to a stellar display from Tijjani Reijnders who set his team on the way to victory with a brilliant third-minute strike.

The Netherlands midfielder collected Christian Pulisic's pass just outside the area and then set off on a mazy dribble past five Monza defenders before poking his first home goal for Milan past Michele Di Gregorio.

"You always have to believe, we are not finished yet," said Reijnders of Milan's title hopes.

"We are now halfway through the season and we have to keep going. Today was a good start."

Also on target for Stefano Pioli's team were teenage debutant Jan-Carlo Simic, who netted his first Milan goal shortly before the break, and Noah Okafor whose 76th-minute strike came following more fine play from Reijnders.

Simic, 18, doubled the hosts' lead three minutes before half-time, ramming home Rafael Leao's low cross before bathing in adulation from supporters as his parents wept with joy in the stands.

"It's a dream for any kid to make your debut for a club like AC Milan and scoring on your debut is incredible," said Simic to Sky.