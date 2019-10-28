Martinez, Lacalle Pou to Contest Uruguayan Presidency in Runoff on November 24 - Results

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Uruguayan presidential candidates Daniel Martinez and Luis Lacalle Pou make it to the runoff, which is scheduled to be held on November 24, according to data from the country's election commission.

Martinez, who represents the left-wing movement Broad Front, gets a little more than 40 percent of the vote.

His closest rival, Lacalle Pou of the center-right National Party, who is the son of former president Luis Alberto Lacalle, was backed by about 30 percent of voters.

Thus, none of the candidates was able to overcome the 50-percent threshold needed to win the election.

Elections in this Latin American country are mandatory for voters; a fine is imposed for non-participation without good reason.