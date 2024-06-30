Martinez puzzles as Portugal face Slovenia in Euros last 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Concerns are building among Portugal supporters over Roberto Martinez's approach as his side take on Slovenia in the Euro 2024 last 16 on Monday.

Portugal arrived in Germany among the contenders to win the tournament for a second time, but despite topping Group F, their performances lowered expectations over how far the Selecao can go.

They scraped a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, impressed in a 3-0 victory against Turkey and then fell to a shock 2-0 defeat by debutants Georgia.

Martinez deployed a 3-5-2 formation against the Czechs and Georgia which his players struggled to get to grasps with, while their more familiar 4-3-3 worked well against Turkey.

After qualifying for the Euros with a 100 percent record, Portugal's form since has been far patchier, with Georgia inflicting the first competitive defeat in Martinez's reign.

Slovenia were the first side to beat Martinez's Portugal in a March friendly, with his 3-5-2 system failing again that day.

But veteran Portugal defender Pepe said that the team needs to step up and follow Martinez's instructions better.

"I think we lost when we should have lost and now we need to learn from that," said the centre-back ahead of the clash with Slovenia in Frankfurt.

"(We must learn) from what we didn't do as players, whether we followed what the coach asked us to do in general, and of course, try not to make mistakes in the next game."