Martinez Strikes Again As Inter Reclaim Top Spot From Juve
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Lautaro Martinez fired Inter Milan back to the top of Serie A with the only goal in Sunday's dramatic 1-0 win at Fiorentina, as depleted Napoli played out an uneventful goalless draw at Lazio.
Argentina forward Martinez glanced home the decisive goal in the 14th minute of an action-packed contest in Florence in which Nicolas Gonzalez wasted a late penalty for the hosts, who had Inter on the back foot for much of the game.
However it was a clash which ended with Inter one point ahead of Juventus, who were held by Empoli on Saturday, with a game in hand, before the two title rivals meet at the San Siro next weekend.
Martinez is now on 22 goals in all competitions for the season, the Inter captain's league tally of 19 in 21 matches putting him way ahead in the division's scoring charts.
Inter fans will have breathed a huge sigh of relief at the final whistle as the win was down to Fiorentina's poor attacking, with bad decisions the order of the day for Vincenzo Italiano's side.
The Tuscan outfit missed the chance to take fourth and the final Champions League spot off Atalanta and stay fifth, two points off the money-spinning top-four positions.
Fiorentina thought they were set to snatch a point when Yann Sommer was penalised for punching M'Bala Nzola while trying to clear a speculative ball into the box.
But star attacker Gonzalez, who returned from the bench after six weeks on the sidelines, rolled a dreadful spot-kick at Sommer and handed Inter a huge win.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan wins the “Best In-Show" award at New York's Travel & Adventure Show2 minutes ago
-
UN chief urges countries to reverse UNRWA's Palestinian funding suspension2 minutes ago
-
AfD in vote setback after huge protest wave in Germany6 hours ago
-
Swiss cement giant Holcim to spin off North American business6 hours ago
-
Marcos, Duterte supporters rally in Philippines as family rift deepens8 hours ago
-
Gut-Behrami tops super-G standings after Cortina victory8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result8 hours ago
-
UN chief urges countries to reverse UNRWA's Palestinian funding suspension10 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins the “Best In-Show" award at New York's Travel & Adventure Show10 hours ago
-
Activists splash soup on glass-protected Mona Lisa12 hours ago
-
Hartley stars as England stun India in opening Test14 hours ago
-
Activists splash soup on glass-protected Mona Lisa in Paris: AFP15 hours ago