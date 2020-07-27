UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Activists from the independence-minded RVN movement in the overseas French territory of Martinique have toppled and decapitated a statue of Napoleon's wife Josephine, local media said.

The likeness of Empress Josephine, born on the Caribbean island in the 18th century, was torn down from its base and crushed with sledgehammers, as seen in a photo published by the France Antilles news website.

RVN, which stands for "Red, Green, Black" after the colors of the island's unofficial flag, acted on their threat to demolish the statue in the main city of Fort-de-France after giving Mayor Didier Laguerre until Sunday to remove it.

The demonstrators also brought down a statue to Pierre Belain d'Esnambuc, who claimed Martinique for France and established the first French town on the island in 1635.

