Martyrs family affairs office organizes Hajj campaign for 100 pilgrims

ABU DABHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Relatives of martyrs numbering 100 are performing their Hajj pilgrimage this year as part of an annual campaign organised by the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Office, said that the campaign, which was organized by the office for the fourth consecutive year is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to support the families of martyrs.

In light of the attention given by the UAE's leadership to the families of martyrs, he noted that the office has cooperated with relevant authorities, to support pilgrims and enable them to perform their Hajj rituals safely.

The participants of the campaign thanked the UAE's leadership for launching the initiative and supporting them i this regard.