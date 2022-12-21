Martyshev Released From US Custody - Bureau of Prisons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian national Yury Martyshev, who served more than five years in a US prison on charges of computer hacking, has been released from custody, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said on Wednesday.

"Released On: 12/20/2022," BOP said on its website.

Martyshev's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Tuesday that, once released, his client will be transferred to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be deported to Russia. He also expressed hope that Martyshev will be able to return home before the New Year's holiday.

In April 2019, a US Federal court sentenced Martyshev to 78 months in jail on charges of computer hacking.