WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The defense of Russian national Yury Martyshev, who is scheduled to be released from US custody on Tuesday, hopes he will be able to return to Russia before the New Year's holiday, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"We are all hopeful that his coming back to Russia will take place prior to the New Year's holiday. We are working on that, I know the Russian embassy is working hard on that. Hopefully, Yury will be able to spend the New Year's holiday with his family," Tarasov said.

In April 2019, a US Federal court sentenced Martyshev to 78 months in jail on charges of computer hacking.

Tarasov said that December 20 is the last day of Martyshev's confinement, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement has 24 hours to pick up an inmate.

"Currently Martyshev is still listed on the Bureau of Prisons website as being confined in the Atlanta region. As soon as he is no longer listed on that website, it will be clear that he has been transferred to the Immigration and Customs," Tarasov said.

Martyshev wants to return to Russia, the lawyer added.