Marvel Studios to Start Shoot of 'Black Panther' Sequel in July - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The shoot of the sequel of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" will begin in July despite the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the superhero Black Panther in the first movie, media reported.

Boseman, 43, died in late August after four years of struggle with colon cancer.

According to the Hollywood Reporter news outlet, the shoot will start in the US city of Atlanta and last for some six months.

Marvel Studios has not explained how the movie would be produced without Boseman, saying only that CGI would not be used for including the deceased actor in the film.

The cast of the sequel will reportedly include Tenoch Huerta, a star of Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico," who will play the role of one of the antagonists.

"Black Panther" (2018) by Ryan Coogler is the 18th movie in the legendary Marvel Cinematic Universe, which tells the story of T'Challa, the recently crowned king of fictional African country Wakanda who also turns into a superhero.