Open Menu

Marvellous Marmoush Inspires Eintracht To Thrilling Win In Stuttgart

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Marvellous Marmoush inspires Eintracht to thrilling win in Stuttgart

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush continued his blistering run of form in the Bundesliga on Sunday with an assist and a goal in his side's 3-2 win away to Stuttgart.

The Egyptian international enjoyed a dream return to former club Stuttgart, setting up Frankfurt's first goal and scoring their third in a rollercoaster game.

Marmoush, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, has now notched up 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season.

With 11 of those having come in the league, he is now level with Bayern Munich's Harry Kane at the top of the Bundesliga scoring charts.

"Omar always wants to win, regardless of whether it's a Bundesliga game or a training match," Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoeller told DAZN after the game.

The win saw Frankfurt remain in third, six points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich and three ahead of reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, last season's runners-up Stuttgart are now wallowing in mid-table having won only three of their first 10 games.

After surviving an early chance for Marmoush after just three minutes, Stuttgart had the better of the first half and were unfortunate not to take the lead themselves.

The home fans twice had their celebrations cut short in the first half-hour, as Ermedin Demirovic missed a penalty and Julian Chabot had a headed goal ruled out for offside.

Enzo Millot also grazed the bar on 38 minutes, but it was Frankfurt who finally broke the deadlock just before the break.

As the clock ticked over into added time, Marmoush picked out strike partner Hugo Ekitike with a venomous corner, and the French striker smashed in an unstoppable header.

Nathaniel Brown doubled Frankfurt's lead 10 minutes into the second half, prodding home from close range after Ansgar Knauff unlocked the Stuttgart defence with a mazy run from midfield.

Marmoush then added a third just after the hour, curling in an unstoppable direct free-kick from around 25 metres.

The goal proved to be decisive as Stuttgart almost launched a miraculous comeback in the dying minutes of the game.

Josha Vagnoman snatched one back for the home side on 86 minutes, before Nick Woltemade prodded home a second four minutes later.

Chris Fuehrich sent Stuttgart into ecstasy when he buried the ball in the back of the net seven minutes into added time, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

"It was brutal today, but football is like that sometimes," said Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness.

- Record yellow card -

In Sunday's earlier game, Hoffenheim's Pavel Kaderabek picked up the joint-fastest yellow card in Bundesliga history during his side's 0-0 draw with Augsburg.

Former Czech international Kaderabek was booked after just eight seconds for a high elbow against Augsburg's Dimitris Giannoulis, equalling a record previously held by former Freiburg striker Florian Niederlechner.

The early yellow proved to be the most notable event in an otherwise forgettable game, as the two southern sides cancelled each other out on a chilly afternoon in Augsburg.

The draw left both teams in the bottom half of the table, with Hoffenheim just a point clear of the bottom three in 15th.

kih/nf

Related Topics

Football Liverpool Augsburg Freiburg Stuttgart Frankfurt Lead Sunday Event All From Top Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

16 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

1 day ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

1 day ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

1 day ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

2 days ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

2 days ago

More Stories From World