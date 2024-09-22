Marxist Leader Set To Become Sri Lanka's Next President
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A previously fringe Marxist politician was on course Sunday to become Sri Lanka's next leader after a presidential vote coloured by discontent over the island nation's response to an unprecedented financial crisis.
The first count in Saturday's poll showed Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the 55-year-old leader of the People's Liberation Front, on just over 42 percent.
He had a seemingly unassailable lead of nearly 1.3 million votes over second-placed opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, who was trailing on 33 percent.
Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe -- who took office at the peak of the 2022 economic collapse and imposed tough austerity policies per the terms of an IMF bailout -- was a distant third with around 17 percent.
Sri Lanka has a preferential voting system, and a count of second choices marked on ballots will be conducted before a winner is formally declared.
Wickremesinghe has yet to concede, but Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said it seemed clear that Dissanayaka had won.
"Though I heavily campaigned for President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the people of Sri Lanka have made their decision, and I fully respect their mandate for Anura Kumara Dissanayaka," Sabry said on social media.
Vijitha Herath, a lawmaker from Dissanayaka's party, said they were confident of victory but urged supporters to be patient as the count dragged on.
"The Election Commission must complete the process of counting preference votes and that is what is delaying the final result," he said in a video message posted on the party's social media accounts.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
UK's Starmer rules out austerity as Labour conference opens1 hour ago
-
Iran blast kills more than 50 mine workers1 hour ago
-
Haddad Maia roars back to beat Kasatkina in Korea Open final2 hours ago
-
Lebanon health ministry says Israeli strikes kill three2 hours ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake3 hours ago
-
Nascent French government under pressure on multiple fronts3 hours ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake4 hours ago
-
No pain, no gain: Chinese pro wrestlers fight for recognition4 hours ago
-
All-round Ashwin powers India to big Test win over Bangladesh4 hours ago
-
Failed Springbok 'gamble' sets up rugby championship decider4 hours ago
-
Marxist politician leads Sri Lanka's presidential vote4 hours ago
-
All-round Ashwin powers India to big Test win over Bangladesh5 hours ago