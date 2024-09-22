(@FahadShabbir)

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Cash-strapped Sri Lanka's main Marxist politician took a comfortable lead Sunday in a keenly fought presidential election that has turned into a referendum on an unpopular IMF bailout.

Early results from Saturday's vote strongly suggested that the 55-year-old Anura Kumara Dissanayaka could end up the first leftist commander-in-chief and head of state of the small but strategically placed island nation.

Dissanayaka had 58 percent of the 250,000 votes counted out of just over 700,000 postal ballots. Public servants involved in conducting the election are entitled to post their ballots, which are the first to be counted.

Election officials said Dissanayaka was leading in the rest of the country, making his victory almost certain, and a major rival candidate has already conceded.

About 76 percent of the 17.1 million person electorate turned out for Saturday's vote, and final results are expected later Sunday.

Rival candidate Namal Rajapaksa's campaign conceded Dissanayaka's victory even before a final declaration.

"Anura Kumara Dissanayaka has won the election," Rajapaksa's campaign aide Milinda Rajapaksha said on Facebook, adding: "Namal Rajapaksa won politics.

The 38-year-old scion of the once powerful Rajapaksa clan entered the fray as a dress rehearsal for the 2029 presidential poll, sources close to him told AFP.

There was no immediate reaction from President Ranil Wickremesinghe who declared an eight-hour curfew despite the independent Election Commission describing Saturday's vote as the most peaceful in the country's electoral history.

Police said the curfew was "an additional measure to protect people."

Earlier in the day, the government declared Monday would be a special public holiday.

Wickremesinghe is seeking re-election to continue belt-tightening measures that stabilised the economy and ended months of food, fuel and medicine shortages after Sri Lanka's worst economic meltdown in 2022.

His two years in office restored calm to the streets after civil unrest spurred by the downturn saw thousands storm the compound of his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country as anger mounted.

"I've taken this country out of bankruptcy," Wickremesinghe, 75, said after casting his ballot.