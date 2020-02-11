Mary Lou McDonald's leadership has transformed Sinn Fein into a party deemed worthy of power in Ireland, rather than merely the political voice of the IRA

Under her direction, Sinn Fein topped the first preference votes in Ireland's general election with 24.5 percent -- a 10.7 percentage point boost from the leftist party's showing in 2016.

After final results were declared Tuesday, it became Ireland's second-largest parliamentary party and McDonald is now hoping to lead Sinn Fein into office in a coalition.

"We want to talk to anyone who is interested in delivering a programme for government," she told national broadcaster RTE.

"A government that people relate to, that is in tune with the realities of people's day-to-day lives, not one that is aloof and adrift from the experiences of citizens."McDonald, 50, represents a break from the past, emerging from the shadow of long-time former leader Gerry Adams and ties to the now-defunct Irish Republican Army paramilitary group.

Her change of emphasis, focusing on domestic issues like housing shortages and the cost of living, seems to have struck a chord, particularly with voters fed up with the status quo and too young to remember the darkest days of Ireland's recent past.