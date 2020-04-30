Maryland Begins Universal COVID-19 Testing for All Nursing Homes - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US state of Maryland has begun universal COVID-19 testing for residents and personnel of nursing homes given that almost half of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related deaths in the state occurred in these facilities, Governor Larry Hogan told reporters.

"I issued an executive order requiring universal testing of all residents and staff at all Maryland nursing homes, regardless of whether they asymptomatic or not," Hogan said during press briefing on Monday.

Hogan called "shocking" the information that 46 percent of COVID-19 related deaths statewide have registered in nursing homes.

The governor noted that a total of 4,011 COVID-19 cases at 143 such nursing facilities across Maryland have been confirmed.

"Even the best practices and care is in place, this virus may be transmitted by the asymptomatic staff," Hogan said. "These outbreaks account for 19 percent of all positive cases in our state."

As of Wednesday, Maryland authorities have reported 20,849 confirmed cases and 985 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.