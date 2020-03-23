UrduPoint.com
Maryland Closes Non-Essential Businesses, Launches $175Mln Relief Program - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The US state of Maryland is closing all non-essential businesses effective Monday evening to prevent the spread off the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and is launching massive special program to help companies and families during the pandemic, Governor Larry Hogan said during a press briefing on Monday.

"This morning, I have enacted an executive order, which closes all non-essential businesses, organizations, establishments and facilities in Maryland effective at 5:00 p.m. today," Hogan told reporters.

The governor pointed out that the Maryland authorities have not issued a shelter in place order and do not require people to stay at home at this time.

Hogan also urged the US Congress to overcome partisan differences and immediately provide critically needed Federal assistance to states.

Maryland does not solely rely on federal support, but taking measures to support local businesses, the governor noted.

"Today... we are immediately launching a $175 million comprehensive business relief program in Maryland," Hogan said. "This will bring together resources from two of our key state agencies - the departments of Commerce and Labor to help Marylanders and small businesses get through this difficult period."

In addition, Hogan announced the launching of several field hospitals with hundreds of beds for COVID-19 patients.

As of Monday morning, the Maryland Department of Health confirmed 288 COVID-19 cases and three deaths from complications caused by the virus.

