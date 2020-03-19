UrduPoint.com
Maryland Confirms 107 COVID-19 Cases, Including First Child - Governor

Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The US state of Maryland has 107 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including the first child, governor Larry Hogan told reporters on Thursday.

"As of this morning, we now have 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 88 percent increase in the past 48 hours," Hogan said during a press briefing.

"Among today's new cases is a 5 year old girl, the first case of a child contracting the virus in Maryland."

He added that a man who became the first victim of the COVID-19 in the state infected with the virus through community transmission.

The governor warned that this is the beginning of this crisis.

