Maryland Confirms 44 New COVID-19 Cases Since Sunday - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The US state of Maryland has confirmed 44 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Sunday with the total number now reaching 288, the governor's spokesman Mike Ricci said in a statement on Monday.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Health Department is reporting 288 confirmed of COVID-19 cases in Maryland.

We have added 44 cases since yesterday," Ricci said via Twitter.

Of the total number of cases, almost 140 have been registered in Montgomery and Prince George counties adjacent to Washington, DC. Another 66 cases have been registered the city of Baltimore and its neighboring areas.

According to Maryland Health Department, three people have died from the novel coronavirus.