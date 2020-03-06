UrduPoint.com
Maryland Coronavirus Patients Doing Well, No Evidence Of Community Transfers - Officials

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:05 PM

Maryland Coronavirus Patients Doing Well, No Evidence of Community Transfers - Officials

All three patients who tested positive for novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US state of Maryland are doing well and there is no evidence the decease has been potentially transferred to others, Montgomery County officials said during a press conference on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) All three patients who tested positive for novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US state of Maryland are doing well and there is no evidence the decease has been potentially transferred to others, Montgomery County officials said during a press conference on Friday.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Thursday that three people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Montgomery County - a suburb of Washington, DC with one million inhabitants.

"All of these cases are going well clinically. That suggests that the severity of the illness, even if it is here, remain in mild-to-moderate category," Montgomery County Chief Health Officer Travis Gayles told reporters.

Gayles said all three patients have been quarantined and are prevented any community exposure.

The officials said they currently do not recommend large scale closures of government buildings and schools. However, they urged residents to take "reasonable measures" to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.

"This is not a crisis. Community members should not panic, but instead prepare as you would in any event that may keep you at home for two weeks," Montgomery County's Council President Sidney Katz said.

Katz called on residents to ensure they have sufficient supplies of medications, nonperishable food and make a plan in case of a need to work from home.

Authorities did not reveal the Names of the diagnosed individuals nor the locations where they have been quarantined.

More than 230 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, including a total of 14 deaths.

