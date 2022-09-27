UrduPoint.com

Maryland Couple Enters New Guilty Pleads For Trying To Sell Military Information - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Maryland Couple Enters New Guilty Pleads for Trying to Sell Military Information - Reports

A couple from Annapolis, Maryland, has entered new guilty pleas in US federal court for attempting to sell classified military information to a foreign government, the Baltimore Sun reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) A couple from Annapolis, Maryland, has entered new guilty pleas in US Federal court for attempting to sell classified military information to a foreign government, the Baltimore Sun reported on Tuesday.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe pleaded guilty to one felony count each of conspiracy to communicate restricted data after their previous plea agreements that called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected by the court, the report said.

The previous sentencing range agreed to by lawyers for Jonathan Toebbe had called for a potential punishment between 12 years and 17 years in prison, according to court documents.

The court rejected the initial pleas last month, saying the sentencing options were strikingly deficient considering the seriousness of the case. The couple then immediately withdrew their initial guilty pleas and judge in the case set trial for January, the report said.

Prosecutors in the case said on Tuesday that the sentences they seek would be some of the most significant imposed in modern times under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, the report said.

Under the latest plea agreement entered on Tuesday, the couple would each face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $100,000 fine, although prosecutors are asking for a three-yer sentence for Diana Toebbe, the report added.

According to the court documents, Jonathan Toebbe, a former US Navy officer, smuggled classified documents on nuclear submarines from his workplace and sent a letter to an undisclosed foreign government in April 2020 with a sample of material for sale. However, the recipient of the letter passed the information to the FBI.

Over the course of several months in 2021, the Toebbes supplied undercover FBI agents posing as representatives of the foreign government with the smuggled material during multiple document drops, after which they were arrested by the authorities, the documents said.

Related Topics

Lawyers Nuclear Fine Sale Annapolis Baltimore January April FBI 2020 From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Iran's IRGC Arrests Riot Teams Amid Protests Over ..

Iran's IRGC Arrests Riot Teams Amid Protests Over Detained Woman's Death - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN to Introduce Resolution Condemning ..

US Envoy to UN to Introduce Resolution Condemning Russia Over Donbas Referendums ..

2 minutes ago
 Swedish Police Launch Investigation Into Possible ..

Swedish Police Launch Investigation Into Possible Sabotage After Nord Stream Inc ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Ukraine Able to Use US Weapons to Tak ..

Blinken Says Ukraine Able to Use US Weapons to Take Russian-Controlled Territori ..

2 minutes ago
 QUEST conducts pre-entry test for admissions in di ..

QUEST conducts pre-entry test for admissions in different departments

3 minutes ago
 Dar can't appear in court due to judge's leave

Dar can't appear in court due to judge's leave

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.