Maryland Governor Imposes Restrictions On Public Transportation Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Maryland governor Larry Hogan said Thursday he imposed tough restrictions on public transportation use in the state due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

"We are urging the use of all our transit assets for essential travel only," Hogan said during a press briefing.

He stressed that no one, besides emergency personnel or people with jobs essential to the supply chain, can use trains and buses in the state.

Hogan also limited access to the biggest airport in the US capital area.

"At my direction, the Maryland Department of Transportation will now restrict access to BWI terminal to ticketed passengers and badged airport employees only," he said.

Governor directed to close all indoor shopping malls effective by end of business day on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, Maryland has 107 confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

Your Thoughts and Comments

