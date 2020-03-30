UrduPoint.com
Maryland Governor Imposes Stay-at-Home Order, Restricts Out Of State Travel Amid COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:08 PM

The US state of Maryland imposed a stay-at-home order effective 8:00 p.m. on Monday and restricted out-of-state travel for residents with the exception of travel for essential reasons amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Governor Larry Hogan said during press briefing

"This morning, I have signed an executive order, which institutes a stay-at-home directive." Hogan told reporters. "No Maryland residents should be leaving their homes unless for an essential job of for an essential reason, such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention.

Hogan noted that no Maryland residents will be allowed to travel outside of the state unless such travel is "absolutely necessary."

More than 2,700 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 50 people have died in the entire national capital region, which includes Washington, DC and the states of Maryland and Virginia, he said.

Hogan warned that in two weeks the national capital region could look like New York State, which has recorded thousands conformed cases of COVID-19.

