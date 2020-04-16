UrduPoint.com
Maryland Governor Orders Residents To Wear Masks In Stores, Public Transport

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:30 AM

Maryland Governor Orders Residents to Wear Masks in Stores, Public Transport

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) US state of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued an order requiring all residents to wear protective masks at retail stores and when taking public transportation beginning April 18 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I signed an executive order, which will require the wearing of masks when inside any retail establishments or when riding in public transportation," Hogan said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

While urging residents to continue to stay at home and keep social distancing, the governor noted that state authorities will discuss economic recovery plans next week.

"I can assure you that those plans will be well thought-out, gradual and safe," he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Maryland has 10,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths related to the coronavirus, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed.

