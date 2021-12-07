UrduPoint.com

Maryland Introduces Emergency Legislation To Curb Gun Violence In Baltimore - Governor

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan introduced emergency legislation Monday to address the litany of shootings in Baltimore City and elsewhere

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Maryland Governor Larry Hogan introduced emergency legislation Monday to address the litany of shootings in Baltimore City and elsewhere.

"People are being shot nearly every single day in Baltimore City, and we have an obligation to do something about it right now," Hogan said in a tweet. "Today our administration has introduced emergency legislation to require tougher sentencing for violent offenders, specifically those who continue to commit violent felonies with guns and to bring greater transparency to sentences handed down by judges for all violent crimes.

The bills to which Hogan refers are the "Violent Firearms Offender Act" and "Judicial Transparency Act."

Hogan said the reforms are desperately needed and represent a multi-year effort by his administration to bring them to fruition. He added that an overwhelming majority of Baltimore city residents and all Marylanders strongly support the bills.

The governor exhorted city leaders, the city delegation and all members of the General Assembly to work with his administration "to make neighborhoods safe and get these shooters off the streets."

