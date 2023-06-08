Maryland Issues Red Air Quality Alert For Washington Suburbs Due to Wildfires in Canada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The government of Maryland issued on Wednesday a red quality alert for most of the state, including all its Washington suburbs, due to the dangerous pollution caused by wildfires in Canada.

"While some reprieve in concentrations is expected during the day Wednesday, additional concentrated smoke plumes due to the diurnally surging nature of the fires in Quebec will push towards Maryland Wednesday evening. This may further add to the daily average load, resulting in some areas of the state attaining Unhealthy, Code Red AQI due to fine particles," the Maryland Department of the Environment said in a notice.

The red-level alert is the fourth in the six-level system.

This warning may remain in effect until Thursday as fires in Quebec continue to produce prodigious smoke, which is moving to the Mid-Atlantic region, it added.

"Presently a concentrated plume of smoke is working south through Pennsylvania and New York towards the eastern half of Maryland," the notice said.

Maryland authorities expect that the situation will slightly improve by Friday, but there is a possibility that the air will remain unhealthy for certain sensitive groups of the population.

US National Weather Service issued similar warnings for Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Delaware, and several other states.