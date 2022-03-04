UrduPoint.com

Maryland Man Arrested, Charged For Involvement In January 6 Riot - Department Of Justice

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Maryland Man Arrested, Charged for Involvement in January 6 Riot - Department of Justice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) A Maryland man has been arrested and charged for his involvement in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

"Narayana Rheiner was among rioters at the front of a police line on Jan. 6. He waved others to come forward towards the line as he and others said to 'push up,'" the department said. "He made contact with officers with his arm and then grabbed an officer's riot shield and attempted to pull it away. Rheiner later went inside the Capitol, telling officers to 'stand down and go home.'"

Rheiner, 40, of Baltimore, was charged with civil disorder and related offenses in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia.

Rheiner was identified after the Federal Bureau of Investigation asked the public to identify him from photos.

In the 13 months since January 6, more than 750 people, from nearly all 50 states, have been arrested for crimes related to the US Capitol riot, which saw Trump supporters protest a joint session of Congress where lawmakers were meeting to ascertain and count electoral votes to determine who won the 2020 presidential election.

