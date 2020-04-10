Maryland May Lose Up to $2.8Bln in Revenue in Fiscal Year 2020 Due to COVID-19 - Governor

- Home
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The US state of Maryland projects it may lose as much as $2.8 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2020 as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Governor Larry Hogan told reporters on Friday.
"The state of Maryland is projecting potential revenue loss of up to $2.8 billion for the fiscal year 2020," Hogan said.
"This would represent a 50 percent decrease in revenues over the next 90 days and up to a 15 percent reduction for the fiscal year, which ends on July 1."
Hogan said Maryland has instituted a budget freeze on all state spending across state government agencies.
"The exceptions are COVID-19-related expenses and payroll necessary to support our employees," Hogan added.
As of Friday morning, Maryland has confirmed 6,968 COVID-19 cases and 171 deaths related to the disease.