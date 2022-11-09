UrduPoint.com

Maryland, Missouri Legalize Marijuana, 3 Other US States Reject Legalization Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 11:22 PM

Maryland, Missouri Legalize Marijuana, 3 Other US States Reject Legalization Efforts

Voters in Maryland and Missouri have passed measures to legalize recreational marijuana for people over 21-years old during the midterm elections, while three others US states have rejected legalization efforts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Voters in Maryland and Missouri have passed measures to legalize recreational marijuana for people over 21-years old during the midterm elections, while three others US states have rejected legalization efforts.

Maryland voted to legalize marijuana starting in July 2023 in a vote of 65.5% to 34.5%. Missouri passed their legalization measure in a vote of 53.1% to 46.

9%, according to New York Times election data.

North Dakota, South Dakota and Arkansas all rejected ballot measures to legalize marijuana.

Colorado, the first state in the United States to legalize marijuana in 2012, had a ballot measure to decriminalize and regulate certain psychedelic plants and fungi. New York Times has yet to call a final result, with 80% of the votes in. The measure stands at 51% in favor to 49% against.

Related Topics

Election Vote New York United States July All

Recent Stories

Deadly strike hits pro-Iran militia convoy enterin ..

Deadly strike hits pro-Iran militia convoy entering Syria from Iraq

15 seconds ago
 Ill will: Hackers hold healthcare data to ransom

Ill will: Hackers hold healthcare data to ransom

1 minute ago
 Jashn-e-Khudi celebrated at Alhamra to mark Iqbal ..

Jashn-e-Khudi celebrated at Alhamra to mark Iqbal Day

1 minute ago
 Iran calls for Ukraine talks as it hosts Russian s ..

Iran calls for Ukraine talks as it hosts Russian security chief

1 minute ago
 Two-Thirds of Votes Reporting in Critical Arizona ..

Two-Thirds of Votes Reporting in Critical Arizona Senate Race - AP

1 minute ago
 UN Officials to Discuss Grain Deal With Russian De ..

UN Officials to Discuss Grain Deal With Russian Delegation in Geneva on Friday - ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.