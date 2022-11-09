Maryland, Missouri Legalize Marijuana, 3 Other US States Reject Legalization Efforts

Voters in Maryland and Missouri have passed measures to legalize recreational marijuana for people over 21-years old during the midterm elections, while three others US states have rejected legalization efforts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Voters in Maryland and Missouri have passed measures to legalize recreational marijuana for people over 21-years old during the midterm elections, while three others US states have rejected legalization efforts.

Maryland voted to legalize marijuana starting in July 2023 in a vote of 65.5% to 34.5%. Missouri passed their legalization measure in a vote of 53.1% to 46.

9%, according to New York Times election data.

North Dakota, South Dakota and Arkansas all rejected ballot measures to legalize marijuana.

Colorado, the first state in the United States to legalize marijuana in 2012, had a ballot measure to decriminalize and regulate certain psychedelic plants and fungi. New York Times has yet to call a final result, with 80% of the votes in. The measure stands at 51% in favor to 49% against.