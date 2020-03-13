Maryland, Ohio Become First US States to Close All Public Schools Due to Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Maryland and Ohio have become the first US states to announce the statewide closure of their public schools to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Beginning at the conclusion of the school day on Monday, March 16, all K-12 schools will close to students through Friday, April 3," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement.

DeWine pointed out the order includes all public and community schools as well as private schools.

Maryland has similarly decided to cancel classes for a period of two weeks, Superintendent Karen Salmon told reporters during the press briefing.

"Effective Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 27 all public schools in Maryland will be closed," She urged school authorities to take "take immediate measures to slow the spread of COVID-19," Salmon said.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called on all private schools in the state to take appropriate steps and remain closed during the same period.

Hogan said hat senior daycare facilities will also be closed and all state prisons will suspend visits.

More than 1,400 cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in the United States and at least 38 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.